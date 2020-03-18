Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 142,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

