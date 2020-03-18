Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Insider Purchases £4,875 in Stock

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) insider Hugh J. Twiss bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,875 ($6,412.79).

IVI stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 193.50 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.33 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

