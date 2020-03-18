Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,251 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.45% of Invesco worth $118,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

