Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Position Increased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,779 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 19,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

