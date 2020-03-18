Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.83. 32,354,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,276,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.16 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.