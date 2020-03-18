Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.60. 112,686,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,341,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.80 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

