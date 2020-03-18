Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,749 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 922,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

