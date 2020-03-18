Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerplus (TSE: ERF) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$4.00.

3/12/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$7.50.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50. Also, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

