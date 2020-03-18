Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (1COV, CE, CFW, CVGI, DBVT, EMN, IMV, LYB, MCK, MEURV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.