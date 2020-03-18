Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (APYRF, ARESF, CDEV, CGIFF, CYBR, HUN, MEOH, MTN, PFE, TOLWF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $9.15 target price on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $278.00 target price on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $0.65 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

