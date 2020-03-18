Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/27/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

