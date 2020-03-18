Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.13. The company has a market cap of $431.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$22.56.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.