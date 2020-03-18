Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great Canadian Gaming (GC)

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE: GC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Great Canadian Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$48.00.

3/10/2020 – Great Canadian Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

3/4/2020 – Great Canadian Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Great Canadian Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Shares of GC opened at C$23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$19.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.09.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$7,799,898.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at C$99,625.99. Also, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$51,083,909.25.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

