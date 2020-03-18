Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA):

3/3/2020 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

3/3/2020 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

2/26/2020 – Jumia Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2020 – Jumia Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,524,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 439,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

