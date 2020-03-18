Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

3/5/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

1/28/2020 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $247.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.89%.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $75,188. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

