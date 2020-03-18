Investors Buy High Volume of Starwood Property Trust Call Options (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,558 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 426 call options.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,887,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 5,744,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

