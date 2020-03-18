Investors Purchase High Volume of Allot Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,013 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 391% compared to the average daily volume of 614 put options.

ALLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,731. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

