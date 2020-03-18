Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,499 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 485 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ BPY traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.75%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

