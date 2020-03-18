Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,284 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,263 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 658,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,090. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

