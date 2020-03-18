Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 52,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,972% compared to the average volume of 1,301 call options.

FXY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.67. 5,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,158. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $93.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

