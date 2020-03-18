Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 268 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in LHC Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

