Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1,724.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.02210777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00194714 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035358 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

