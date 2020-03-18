Invitation Homes (INVH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/5/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/4/2020 – Invitation Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

2/19/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/18/2020 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Invitation Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

