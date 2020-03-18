ION Trading Down 73.3% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, ION has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a market capitalization of $226,899.78 and $132.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006159 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,379,998 coins and its circulating supply is 12,479,998 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

