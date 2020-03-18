IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. IOTA has a total market cap of $324.50 million and $14.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, FCoin and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, Ovis, Upbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinone, Huobi, Bitfinex, OKEx, Binance, Exrates and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

