IoTeX Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Bgogo. IoTeX has a market cap of $9.11 million and $1.87 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

