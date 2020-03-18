IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

