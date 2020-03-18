Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.25.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $19.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

