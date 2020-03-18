Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. 1,762,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.73. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $28,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,507,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after acquiring an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 525,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

