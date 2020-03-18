IRISnet Price Hits $0.0114 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market cap of $7.09 million and $17.32 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,266,168 coins and its circulating supply is 623,415,841 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

