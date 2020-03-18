iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $309,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $14.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,952,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,450. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.78 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.