iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

NASDAQ JKI opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $171.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

