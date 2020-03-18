iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

