iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 6,226 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 96,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,681. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

