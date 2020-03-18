iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $75.72.

