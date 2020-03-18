iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,665 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 12,036 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. 1,720,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,734. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

