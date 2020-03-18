iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 73,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded down $15.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.91. 912,161 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.34.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

