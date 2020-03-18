iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.86% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $767,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

