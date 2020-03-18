iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,697,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $8.23 on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 251,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

