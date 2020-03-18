iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.95% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $264,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. 4,899,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,606. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

