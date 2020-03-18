iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 718,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $132.44 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $120.93 and a one year high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.72.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

