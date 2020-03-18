iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.98% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $173,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 20,688,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.