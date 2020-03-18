iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,996,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,981,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. 20,688,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,851. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

