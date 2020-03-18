Italo Achieves Market Cap of $14,856.52 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market cap of $14,856.52 and $58.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,887,127 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

