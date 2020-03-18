Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRBO) is one of 605 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iterum Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors 6357 17158 33353 1336 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.91%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A -$23.64 million -0.19 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors $2.16 billion $278.84 million 0.17

Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -419.70% -173.05% Iterum Therapeutics Competitors -2,358.71% -244.50% -32.24%

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics competitors beat Iterum Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

