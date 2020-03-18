ITV PLC/ADR (ITVPY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – ITV PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – ITV PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/6/2020 – ITV PLC/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/6/2020 – ITV PLC/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – ITV PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – ITV PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

