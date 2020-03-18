J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $115.98. 1,152,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,273. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

