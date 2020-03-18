Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

JKHY opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

