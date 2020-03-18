James Vollins Sells 3,833 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $13,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BDSI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,800. The company has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

