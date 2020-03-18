JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 1,383,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,678. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.